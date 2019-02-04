Six crazy statistics that illustrate how ugly Super Bowl LIII was

After a season in which high-scoring offenses dominated the NFL, fans of defensive football finally got to see a game to their liking.

Unfortunately for nearly every other NFL fan, Super Bowl LIII was a super bore as the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 after an “explosive” fourth quarter in which New England scored 10 points.

Woof.

These stats show how ugly things were in the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history:

1. The Chiefs scored 16 or more points in one quarter seven times during the season. The Chiefs played 36 halves of football this season and scored 16 or more points 23 times.

2. Things really looked bleak when the CBS announcers were showering superlatives on Rams punter Johnny Hekker. In the first half, Hekker had more “touches” (six) than running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Brandin Cooks combined (five).

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has more “touches” in the 1st half (6) than Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks combined (5)#LARams #EverythingWeGot #SuperBowl — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 4, 2019

3. In addition to the one touchdown, the teams combined to run one play in the red zone. The previous low for a Super Bowl was five, ESPN said:

The Rams ran 0 plays in the red zone tonight. The Patriots ran 1.



No other #SuperBowl has seen the teams combine for fewer than 5 red zone plays (SB II, SB XXXV). pic.twitter.com/vwD4PlmhNH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

4. At one point, the under-over for the game dropped to 9.5 points:

THE LIVE TOTAL IS 9.5 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 4, 2019

5. ESPN also noted that 45 percent of the Rams plays went for zero or negative yards:

The Rams are the 2nd team in #SuperBowl history to fail to score a touchdown (1971 Dolphins in Super Bowl VI).



27 of the their 60 plays tonight went for 0 or negative yards (45%). pic.twitter.com/XPuMQKFvZx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

6. One more on betting stat, again from ESPN. The over-under before the game was 56, so Super Bowl LIII finished under the line by the largest margin of any NFL game in 30 seasons.

If you took the over, look away.



The over-under for tonight's game closed at 56. The teams combined for 16 points.



The 40 points under the Vegas total is the most in any game in the last 30 seasons. pic.twitter.com/kQXHLyNvQb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

Here is a bonus look at the last two Super Bowls from Sports Illustrated’s Mitch Goldich: