Tom Brady’s daughter stole the show in the Super Bowl postgame ceremony

There is a large segment of U.S. sports fans who don’t care much for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Whether it’s the six Super Bowl titles, the “DeflateGate” scandal or something else, Brady is the envy of many fans. So, yeah, there were some people who weren’t all that happy with the outcome of Super Bowl LIII, which New England won 10-3 over the Los Angeles Rams.
However, no matter how you feel about Brady, the postgame scene after Super Bowl LIII was pretty sweet.
Brady held his young daughter, Vivian, in his arms while doing a postgame interview with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz.
Vivian grabbed the Lombardi trophy at point and she was thrilled by the confetti that fell all around. It was cute:
Viewers loved it:
