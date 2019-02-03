Tom Brady’s daughter stole the show in the Super Bowl postgame ceremony

There is a large segment of U.S. sports fans who don’t care much for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Whether it’s the six Super Bowl titles, the “DeflateGate” scandal or something else, Brady is the envy of many fans. So, yeah, there were some people who weren’t all that happy with the outcome of Super Bowl LIII, which New England won 10-3 over the Los Angeles Rams.

However, no matter how you feel about Brady, the postgame scene after Super Bowl LIII was pretty sweet.

Brady held his young daughter, Vivian, in his arms while doing a postgame interview with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz.

Vivian grabbed the Lombardi trophy at point and she was thrilled by the confetti that fell all around. It was cute:

Tom Brady’s daughter trying to take the trophy is a mood pic.twitter.com/9Mgj4VVd8Q — D'Arcy Maine (@darcymaine_espn) February 4, 2019

Tom Brady's daughter is absolutely losing her mind about the falling confetti and it's awesome pic.twitter.com/5k0paEUkFr — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) February 4, 2019

Viewers loved it:

It’s hard to hate Tom Brady right now with his adorable daughter in his arms smiling with him. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bOHEEjv5F8 — Leigh Lewallen (@leighlew3) February 4, 2019

Tom Brady holding his daughter while she plays with confetti has been by far the best part of the #SuperBowl — Mark Matthews (@matthews_mark) February 4, 2019

Wasn’t cheering for the Pats, but Brady’s daughter is definitely the MVP in my book. ️#socute — Tammy Bohachek (@tbohachek) February 4, 2019