For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

‘Like watching Ambien.’ Twitter was full of jokes about boring Super Bowl LIII

By Pete Grathoff

February 03, 2019 09:04 PM

New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

Sixteen points.

One touchdown and three field goals. That is all the scoring there was in Super Bowl LIII, which the Patriots won 13-3 over the Rams on Sunday in Atlanta.

Fans were certainly bored by the large number of punts in the game and the lack of scoring (it was the lowest scoring Super Bowl of all-time).

That led to a bunch of jokes on Twitter, which proved to be more entertaining at time than the action on the field.

Here are some of the best:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  