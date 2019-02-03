‘Like watching Ambien.’ Twitter was full of jokes about boring Super Bowl LIII

Sixteen points.

One touchdown and three field goals. That is all the scoring there was in Super Bowl LIII, which the Patriots won 13-3 over the Rams on Sunday in Atlanta.

Fans were certainly bored by the large number of punts in the game and the lack of scoring (it was the lowest scoring Super Bowl of all-time).

That led to a bunch of jokes on Twitter, which proved to be more entertaining at time than the action on the field.

Here are some of the best:

The Super Bowl is so boring it's making Iowa football exciting. https://t.co/DxyCAxdmJS — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 4, 2019

This is like watching ambien — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 4, 2019

The Super Bowl MVP should be the fans who sat through this... — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) February 4, 2019

Chunky style milk is the most memorable part of the Super Bowl so far — For The Win (@ForTheWin) February 4, 2019

Watching paint drying > this game so far — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) February 4, 2019

Who doesn't love a punting clinic in the Super Bowl? — Don Banks (@DonBanks) February 4, 2019

If this game weren't in my stadium, I would have driven away by now. #AClassRealTalk #SB53 pic.twitter.com/2hxDkoGqXo — Mercedes-Benz USAㅤ (@MercedesBenzUSA) February 4, 2019

This Super Bowl is so boring that I’d almost rather be doing my homework that’s due tomorrow — College Student (@ColIegeStudent) February 4, 2019