Pirates pitcher recounts being mistaken for Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Chris Archer has pitched in the major leagues for seven seasons, and he already has some stellar achievements under his belt.

Archer is a two-time All-Star and he’s twice led the major leagues in starts, while also finishing fifth in the Cy Young Award voting in 2015.

It’s no surprise that people would recognize Archer when he’s out and about, and that happened recently when he stopped at a CVS.

Sort of.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Thing is, a woman thought he was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Archer tweeted: “Lady at CVS was convinced I was @PatrickMahomes5 . Even when I pointed out a few obvious things that made me not him, she still didn’t believe me. lol. I see no resemblance but that’s just me.”

Lady at CVS was convinced I was @PatrickMahomes5 . Even when I pointed out a few obvious things that made me not him, she still didn’t believe me. ‍♂️lol. I see no resemblance but that’s just me. — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 30, 2019

Archer followed that with some fun interactions with people on Twitter. Yeah, Twitter can be fun sometimes:

Preciously, one of my points — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 30, 2019

Lol — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 30, 2019

Tell em — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 30, 2019