For Pete's Sake

Patrick Mahomes was mic’d up at the Pro Bowl and there were good and, um, bad moments

By Pete Grathoff

January 27, 2019 03:12 PM

Kudos to the NFL for its decision to have quarterbacks at Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla., wear microphones.

That made for some fun and, well, interesting moments when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on the field.

Mahomes had good interactions with his teammates but he was caught cursing, too. Here are some of the highlights:

Before the game, Mahomes was having a bit of fun:

While warming up before heading back on the field, Mahomes told his AFC teammates that the NFC needed to stop putting two defenders on Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill:

At one point, Mahomes was explaining the different terminology to his teammate:

There was one unfortunate moment when Mahomes cursed and he immediately realized that he was wearing a microphone and everyone would hear (warning: there is bad language):

