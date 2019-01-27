Patrick Mahomes was mic’d up at the Pro Bowl and there were good and, um, bad moments

Kudos to the NFL for its decision to have quarterbacks at Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla., wear microphones.

That made for some fun and, well, interesting moments when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on the field.

Mahomes had good interactions with his teammates but he was caught cursing, too. Here are some of the highlights:

Before the game, Mahomes was having a bit of fun:

While warming up before heading back on the field, Mahomes told his AFC teammates that the NFC needed to stop putting two defenders on Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill:

Patrick Mahomes mic'd up at the Pro Bowl: "I need the safeties to stop double-teaming Tyreek. I feels like I’m back in the Patriots game." pic.twitter.com/4aU8hxC1bX — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 27, 2019

At one point, Mahomes was explaining the different terminology to his teammate:

Check out this clip from NFL Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars https://t.co/8Fr30OOzfm #clippit — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) January 27, 2019

There was one unfortunate moment when Mahomes cursed and he immediately realized that he was wearing a microphone and everyone would hear (warning: there is bad language):