Pittsburgh TV station throws shade at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

The Patriots have adopted an us-against-the-world mentality, and they seem to get more fuel every few days.

Last week, the story of a 10-year-old Kentucky boy who won a science fair that “proved” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a cheater went viral.

On Monday night, KDKH-TV in Pittsburgh apparently showed a photo of Brady with the words “Known Cheater” below his name.

A number of people got a screenshot of the image. Here are two, just to show it’s not photoshopped:

Sometimes I just really love being from Pittsburgh. @KDKA has no time for Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/RJKz6C9b1D — Tanisha Long (@Tanishaevonne) January 29, 2019

You’ll note that both of those people loved what they saw.

Was it an accident? Or perhaps a response to the science-fair winner? Either way, it played well to Steelers fans.