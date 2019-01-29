For Pete's Sake

Pittsburgh TV station throws shade at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

By Pete Grathoff

January 29, 2019 12:06 PM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Sunday night's AFC Championship was the most excited he's been in a long time. The Patriots won 37-31 in overtime to advance to their third-straight Super Bowl.
The Patriots have adopted an us-against-the-world mentality, and they seem to get more fuel every few days.

Last week, the story of a 10-year-old Kentucky boy who won a science fair that “proved” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a cheater went viral.

On Monday night, KDKH-TV in Pittsburgh apparently showed a photo of Brady with the words “Known Cheater” below his name.

A number of people got a screenshot of the image. Here are two, just to show it’s not photoshopped:

You’ll note that both of those people loved what they saw.

Was it an accident? Or perhaps a response to the science-fair winner? Either way, it played well to Steelers fans.

