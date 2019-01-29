Pittsburgh TV station throws shade at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

The Patriots have adopted an us-against-the-world mentality, and they seem to get more fuel every few days.
Last week, the story of a 10-year-old Kentucky boy who won a science fair that “proved” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a cheater went viral.
On Monday night, KDKH-TV in Pittsburgh apparently showed a photo of Brady with the words “Known Cheater” below his name.
A number of people got a screenshot of the image. Here are two, just to show it’s not photoshopped:
You’ll note that both of those people loved what they saw.
Was it an accident? Or perhaps a response to the science-fair winner? Either way, it played well to Steelers fans.
