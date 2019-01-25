Kid wins school science fair by determining ‘Tom Brady is indeed a cheater’

There is an epilogue to the “DeflateGate” saga.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was ultimately suspended four games and his team fined after the NFL claimed he had asked that footballs be underinflated in the 2015 AFC Championship Game.
Brady has steadfastly denied the allegation and ended up helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LI after serving his suspension.
But Ace Davis, a 10-year-old in Lexington, Ky., set out to prove at his school’s science fair that underinflated balls could benefit a quarterback. Davis’ experiment involved having him, his mother and his sister throw footballs of varying levels of inflation and noting the distances of the ball. He then determined the averages.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Davis’ data showed the footballs with the least air traveled the farthest, which led to this conclusion in his science project:
“The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring football, thus losing $1,000,000 and future draft picks. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater.”
Davis’ father shared the project on Facebook, and it has gone viral:
Davis was asked by nfldraftdiamonds.com why he picked this subject matter and he responded: “Because I hate Tom Brady, he’s been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught.”
By the way, Davis won his science fair as his dad noted.
Comments