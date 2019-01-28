ESPN’s Booger McFarland would like Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes to improve in one area

It won’t be long now before the talk around the NFL will be turn to what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do for an encore.

Mahomes threw for 50 touchdown and 5,097 yards in his first season as a starter and he’ll likely be named the NFL MVP award winner on Saturday.

But during Sunday’s Pro Bowl game in Orlando, Fla., ESPN’s Booger McFarland said he would like to see improvement from Mahomes in one area.

“As he continues to develop, here’s what I want to see: I understand the RPO (run-pass option) and all that good stuff, but I want to see him in the pocket, the ability to drop back on a play-action or just a straight drop back and scan the field, one, two, three, four, and deliver the football,” McFarland said.

Here is the clip:

Check out this clip from NFL Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars https://t.co/7QudfThBuh #clippit — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) January 28, 2019

Mahomes thrived this season in a clean pocket, as these stats from Pro Football Focus show:

Patrick Mahomes led the NFL in passer rating from a clean pocket this season. pic.twitter.com/Cb9AsAZuSJ — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 19, 2019