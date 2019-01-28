For Pete's Sake

ESPN’s Booger McFarland would like Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes to improve in one area

By Pete Grathoff

January 28, 2019 10:36 AM

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to first home playoff victory in 25 years

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes meets with the media after leading the Chiefs to their first home playoff victory in 25 years over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
It won’t be long now before the talk around the NFL will be turn to what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do for an encore.

Mahomes threw for 50 touchdown and 5,097 yards in his first season as a starter and he’ll likely be named the NFL MVP award winner on Saturday.

But during Sunday’s Pro Bowl game in Orlando, Fla., ESPN’s Booger McFarland said he would like to see improvement from Mahomes in one area.

“As he continues to develop, here’s what I want to see: I understand the RPO (run-pass option) and all that good stuff, but I want to see him in the pocket, the ability to drop back on a play-action or just a straight drop back and scan the field, one, two, three, four, and deliver the football,” McFarland said.

Here is the clip:

Mahomes thrived this season in a clean pocket, as these stats from Pro Football Focus show:



