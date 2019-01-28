For Pete's Sake

Royals fans are happy Whit Merrifield reportedly is getting a four-year contract

By Pete Grathoff

January 28, 2019 08:56 AM

Whit Merrifield on leading baseball in base hits

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield discusses his hit streak and leading baseball in base hits.
At the end of last season, some Royals fans worried the team would trade second baseman/outfielder Whit Merrifield, who had a favorable contact and was coming off a great 2018 campaign.

Merrifield led the majors in hits and stolen bases, but he’s not going anywhere. He reportedly was rewarded for his efforts with a new four-year contract worth $16.25 million.

Jon Morosi of MLB.com first reported the deal on Sunday night, and Royals fans were thrilled to hear the news.

That include a certain quarterback who plays next door to Kauffman Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes tweeted this:

Donny Baarns, the broadcaster for the Royals’ Class AAA affiliate in Omaha, was pleased for Merrifield:

Former Oakland A’s pitcher Dallas Braden tweeted:

Royals fans also expressed their happiness:

