Royals fans are happy Whit Merrifield reportedly is getting a four-year contract

At the end of last season, some Royals fans worried the team would trade second baseman/outfielder Whit Merrifield, who had a favorable contact and was coming off a great 2018 campaign.

Merrifield led the majors in hits and stolen bases, but he’s not going anywhere. He reportedly was rewarded for his efforts with a new four-year contract worth $16.25 million.

Jon Morosi of MLB.com first reported the deal on Sunday night, and Royals fans were thrilled to hear the news.

That include a certain quarterback who plays next door to Kauffman Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes tweeted this:

Donny Baarns, the broadcaster for the Royals’ Class AAA affiliate in Omaha, was pleased for Merrifield:

Former Oakland A’s pitcher Dallas Braden tweeted:

Royals fans also expressed their happiness:

