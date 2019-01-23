Royals’ 2019 promotions include Whit’s oven mitt and unique Danny Duffy bobblehead

Something old. Something new. And of course, something blue.

The Royals on Wednesday announced their 2019 promotions for home games at Kauffman Stadium, and a number of fan favorites will be returning, like free jerseys, fireworks night and bobbleheads.

The new includes a Whit Oven Mitt and a crossover event with Sporting Kansas City. This being the Royals, there is plenty of blue, too.

Here are the highlights (all of the giveaways and the special events schedule can be found at royals.com/promotions):

Bobbleheads

The first 15,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of infielder Adalberto Mondesi on May 11. Pitcher Danny Duffy and his dog Sadie will be on a dual bobblehead on July 13. On Aug. 17, a “vintage bobblehead” will be given to fans. The latter two are also to the first 15,000 fans.

Jersey giveaways

Fans on May 25 will receive a Royals home white jersey worn in the 1970s. Because it’s courtesy of Miller Lite, it will only be given to the first 10,000 fans who are 21 or older. On July 27, the first 10,000 fans will receive an alternate road jersey.

Whit oven mitt giveaway





Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield wears what looks like an oven mitt when on the bases, so the first 10,000 fans will receive a similar item on June 8.

Hawaiian shirt giveaway

The first 10,000 fans on June 22 will receive a Royals Hawaiian shirt.

Salute to the Negro Leagues

On June 23, fans can “Dress to the Nines,” and the first 10,000 will get a short-billed baseball cap.

Big Slick celebrity softball game

As part of the Big Slick weekend, actors Jason Sudikis, David Koechner, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and Paul Rudd will have celebrity friends on hand for a softball game on June 7 at Kauffman Stadium.

Sporting KC night

Fans who purchase a theme ticket will receive a beanie with the Royals and Sporting logos.

University Days

Fans with a theme ticket will receive a “Royals bucket hat featuring each university’s logo and colors.” The schools are: Wichita State (April 27), Kansas State (June 22), Missouri (July 13), Nebraska (July 27), Kansas (Aug. 17) and Missouri State (Aug. 31).

Star Wars Day

With a theme ticket for the Sept. 15 game, fans will receive a Chewbacca koozie. Characters from the movie franchise will be at Kauffman Stadium.

’90’s Night

This will be the first time the Royals have held a ‘90s Night and it will be Royals themed. The first 10,000 fans will receive a fanny pack.

Girls Night Out

Sept. 13 is the annual event, which will include “pre-game booths and activities catered to women of all ages” in the Outfield Experience. The first 10,000 women receive a tote bag.

Fan Appreciation Night

This is also an annual event and will be held Sept. 28.

Price Chop Mondays

View reserved tickets are $10 at all Monday games (subject to availability).

T-Shirt Tuesdays

The dates when the first 10,000 fans get shirts are May 14, June 11, July 2, July 16, July 30 and Aug. 27.





Buck Nights

During every Friday home game, hot dogs and peanuts will be $1.

Summer Fireworks

The Royals will have a postgame fireworks show each home Friday night from May through August.