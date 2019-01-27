Report: Royals and Whit Merrifield are getting close to a contract extension

The Royals and infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield are closing in on a four-year contract extension, according to MLB Network and MLB.com reporter Jon Morosi.

Merrifield led the majors with 192 hits and 45 stolen bases in 2018. He also batted .304 with 43 doubles and scored 88 runs. He was just the third player since World War II to lead the majors in hits and stolen bases (Dee Gordon in 2015 and Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 are the others), and he won the Royals’ Les Milgram Player of the Year award this year.

Merrifield, who turned 30 on Jan. 24, made his major-league debut in 2016. Last season, he played 108 games at second base while also spending games at first base, as well as all three outfield positions.

The reported four-year extension would carry through his arbitration-eligible seasons (2020-22).