Tom Brady made a special visit to Patrick Mahomes after AFC Championship Game

There was no on-field meeting for Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

But after Brady had talked to the media on the field and in the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium following the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs, he headed to Kansas City’s locker room.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN tweeted: “Tom Brady just quietly approached a security guard waiting outside the Chiefs’ locker room — and asked if he could see Patrick Mahomes. Brady was escorted into a room where he spoke briefly with him. A very clear display of respect from one incredible quarterback to another.”

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported that the two talked briefly.

“A few positive words and some elder praise for the next generation. The gesture was what mattered. The respect shown was what counted,” Wetzel wrote.

Brady told Peter King of Football Morning In America: “I just went and saw him. I mean, he’s feeling like you think he’d feel when you lose a game like this. It hurts. He’s a hell of a … I mean, what a great young player. So impressed with his poise, his leadership. He is spectacular.”