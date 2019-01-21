Chiefs players write social-media messages to fans after loss to Patriots

One of the things about the NFL playoffs is how suddenly the season ends.

In the case of Chiefs fans, hopes of their team’s appearance in Super Bowl LIII were dashed with Sunday’s 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.





That means there will be no more Chiefs games until Sept. 5 at the earliest when the 2019 NFL season begins.

But a number of Chiefs players sent messages to the fans on social media thanking them for their support in the 2018 season. Here is what they wrote.

Offensive lineman Jeff Allen wrote on Twitter: “I’ve had some wins and been knocked down with defeats. Glimpsed views from the top of the mountain and walked through the darkest of valleys. In this ride we call life they’ll always be ups and downs, you have to embrace the good and the bad that comes with it

“it’s just apart of our personal growth. I’m happy that I was able to enjoy all of the ups and downs of this memorable season with the @Chiefs. Proud of every single person in that locker room. Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for y’all unwavering support”

Receiver Chris Conley shared a photo of when he injured his Achilles and wrote on Instagram: “What a difference a year can make. These pictures remind me to be thankful in all things. Even in victory or defeat. Last night stings but I’m proud of the fight this team showed.

“#ChiefsKingdom you have been a blessing to me ever since I got here. I’m just a kid from small town GA given an opportunity to play for a special team with stellar fans. It has been one hell of a year and I know the chiefs will be back soon.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on Twitter: “Thank you #ChiefsKingdom This hurts now but we will be back love y’all for y’alls support!”

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom

Defensive lineman Chris Jones tweeted: “Thank you God for the surplus of opportunities you blessed us with this season. I can’t thank the @Chiefs fans enough for the amount of energy you guys brought, insane. “I’m thankful for my brothers”... This is only the beginning We will be back..... Thank y’all so much!!!”

Thank you God for the surplus of opportunities you blessed us with this season. I can’t thank the @Chiefs fans enough for the amount of energy you guys brought, insane. “I’m thankful for my brothers”...



This is only the beginning

We will be back.....



Receiver Sammy Watkins tweeted: “To #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for bringing the energy throughout this entire season n believing in us! #GoChiefs!”