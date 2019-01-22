Despite loss, future is bright for Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, say NFL observers

More than a few fans had a different feeling about the Chiefs’ season-ending loss to the Patriots as compared to years past.

While New England’s 37-31 overtime victory in the AFC Championship Game was another playoff disappointment the Chiefs, many Kansas City supporters felt optimistic.

A big reason for that is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed his first season as a starter and threw 50 touchdown passes and for more than 5,000 yards. He also helped the Chiefs win their first home playoff game in 25 years when they beat the Colts in the AFC divisional contest.

Around the nation, many NFL pundits also believe the Chiefs have a sunny future.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Mike Jones of USA Today wrote a column with the headline, “Despite loss to Patriots, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs will be back to seize the AFC — and soon.” Here is an excerpt: “The loss to the Patriots and narrow miss of their first Super Bowl appearance in 49 years does indeed sting. New England outlasted this squad on Sunday — and who knows if the game would have ended differently if the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss and their offense at least got a chance. But Reid, Mahomes and Co. are indeed building something here. This wasn’t a fluky season. The Chiefs are on the verge of taking over as the AFC’s elite squad.”

In his “Good Morning In America” column, Peter King wrote: “With apologies to Teri Hatcher in the famous ‘Seinfeld’ episode, Mahomes is real, and he’s spectacular. He lost this game, and he missed his share of throws in a 16-of-31 performance, but he won a city. After 19 starts for the Chiefs over the past 13 months, Mahomes can do no wrong in Kansas City. This fandom knows it has its franchise player for the next decade-and-a-half, even if Chiefs Kingdom went to bed weepy Sunday night.”

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg noted that Mahomes has played in just 19 NFL games.

Patrick Mahomes is going to be the best player in this sport for a long time. He was brilliant tonight, in his 19th NFL game. Scary to think what he’s going to be. #Chiefs — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 21, 2019

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports wrote a column with the headline, “Patrick Mahomes’ busted lip among telling priorities Chiefs must address to avoid wasting QB’s insane talent.” Here is part of what he wrote: “While the defeat is bitter for sure, many players noted afterward how tight the locker room is, and how much hope Mahomes’ performance gave them for the future. Not only did he challenge them at halftime after a miserable start and manage to follow through on his promise to score 30, he nearly lifted his team to victory despite being under constant duress.”

The commentators on Fox Sports’ “First Things First” said Mahomes has a bright future:

"If there was an expansion draft and you could have your pick of any player in the league to start your franchise with for next year or for the next 10, it's #15 for the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. No moment is too big, there's no throw he can't make." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/WxrM9yFXOf — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 21, 2019

Charles R. McDonald of Bleacher Report wrote a story with the headline, “Patrick Mahomes is just getting started.” Here is a snippet: “While this loss is definitely going to sting, Mahomes and the Chiefs are poised for more playoff runs in the future. Based on the season he just put together, Mahomes is just getting started.”