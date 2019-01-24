Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill skips Patriots fan when signing autographs at Pro Bowl practice

The pain of the AFC Championship Game loss is still fresh.

That’s true not just for fans in Kansas City, but also for the Chiefs players. That was evident Wednesday at the NFL Pro Bowl practice in Orlando, Fla.

At a practice, wide receiver Tyreek Hill took time to sign autographs for fans. But Hill was selective.

In the video below tweeted by the Chiefs, a group of KC fans angled for Hill’s autograph, and at first glance it can be easy to miss that there was a guy in a New England shirt in the mix.

But he was there and Hill certainly noticed and skipped over him.

Take a look: