For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill skips Patriots fan when signing autographs at Pro Bowl practice

By Pete Grathoff

January 24, 2019 08:36 AM

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: ‘I’ve got some good camera skills’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored the touchdown that gave Patrick Mahomes a team record for the most touchdowns passes in a single season, then he jumped into the stands to show off his camera skills.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored the touchdown that gave Patrick Mahomes a team record for the most touchdowns passes in a single season, then he jumped into the stands to show off his camera skills.
By

The pain of the AFC Championship Game loss is still fresh.

That’s true not just for fans in Kansas City, but also for the Chiefs players. That was evident Wednesday at the NFL Pro Bowl practice in Orlando, Fla.

At a practice, wide receiver Tyreek Hill took time to sign autographs for fans. But Hill was selective.

In the video below tweeted by the Chiefs, a group of KC fans angled for Hill’s autograph, and at first glance it can be easy to miss that there was a guy in a New England shirt in the mix.

But he was there and Hill certainly noticed and skipped over him.

Take a look:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  