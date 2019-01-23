Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free wings if Super Bowl goes to overtime

Watch enough sporting events on television and you likely have seen those Buffalo Wild Wings commercials featuring an employee who helps football games go to overtime.

The patrons, of course, are thrilled to keep watching the game.

Should Super Bowl LIII go to overtime, patrons will be really happy. Buffalo Wild Wings announced that if the Rams-Patriots game goes to OT, it will give away free wings on Feb. 18.

Here are the details: “If the professional football game on February 3 is extended into an overtime period, Buffalo Wild Wings will make available one free order of snack-sized chicken wings (either boneless or traditional) to all patrons who visit any of our U.S. locations on February 18, 2019, between the hours of 4 p.m.-7 p.m. local (restaurant) time. No purchase is necessary to redeem the free wings. This promotion is available for dine-in orders only. Limit of one free order per customer. Only available at indicated times and date. While supplies last and at participating restaurants.”

The Super Bowl has gone to overtime just once. However, both of this year’s conference championship games required more than 60 minutes, so who knows?

This year’s NFC Championship Game probably shouldn’t have gone to overtime, but a terrible no-call helped the Rams. An intrepid YouTube user named RiceCakeTV made this funny spoof of a Buffalo Wild Wings commercial: