Chiefs fire Bob Sutton as defensive coordinator two days after AFC title game loss

Bob Sutton has been fired as the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator.

The move comes two days after the Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots 37-31 in overtime in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday in a release from the team announcing the move. “He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.”

The Chiefs defense ranked among the worst in the NFL this season. They finished 31st in the regular season in yards allowed (405.5), 24th in yards per play (5.85), and 24th in points per game (26.3).

Sutton, 67, is an original member of Reid’s staff in Kansas City, joining the organization in 2013 after serving on the Jets staff since 2000. He was Army’s head coach from 1991-99.