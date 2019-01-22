Chiefs

Chiefs fire Bob Sutton as defensive coordinator two days after AFC title game loss

By Blair Kerkhoff

January 22, 2019 02:03 PM

Chiefs Andy Reid on the defense and coordinator day after loss

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid comments on the defense and how it was magnified in the final series of plays in AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Reid plans on taking more time in evaluating the coordinators position.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid comments on the defense and how it was magnified in the final series of plays in AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Reid plans on taking more time in evaluating the coordinators position.
By

Bob Sutton has been fired as the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator.

The move comes two days after the Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots 37-31 in overtime in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday in a release from the team announcing the move. “He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.”

The Chiefs defense ranked among the worst in the NFL this season. They finished 31st in the regular season in yards allowed (405.5), 24th in yards per play (5.85), and 24th in points per game (26.3).

Sutton, 67, is an original member of Reid’s staff in Kansas City, joining the organization in 2013 after serving on the Jets staff since 2000. He was Army’s head coach from 1991-99.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

sam-mellinger

for-petes-sake

sam-mellinger

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

  Comments  