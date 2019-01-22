For Pete's Sake

Chiefs fans (mostly) happy that defensive coordinator Bob Sutton has been fired

By Pete Grathoff

January 22, 2019 02:07 PM

Chiefs Andy Reid on the defense and coordinator day after loss

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid comments on the defense and how it was magnified in the final series of plays in AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Reid plans on taking more time in evaluating the coordinators position.
Chiefs fans got what they wanted Tuesday.

Two days after the Chiefs’ defense failed to hold a pair of fourth-quarter leads in a 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Bob Sutton was fired.

Sutton, who had been defensive coordinator since 2013, had been a lightning rod for Kansas City fans as the Chiefs defense struggled.

The Chiefs had the top-ranked offensive in 2018, but the defense was 31st in the NFL.

Fans reacted on social media:

