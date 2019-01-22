Chiefs fans (mostly) happy that defensive coordinator Bob Sutton has been fired

Chiefs fans got what they wanted Tuesday.
Two days after the Chiefs’ defense failed to hold a pair of fourth-quarter leads in a 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Bob Sutton was fired.
Sutton, who had been defensive coordinator since 2013, had been a lightning rod for Kansas City fans as the Chiefs defense struggled.
The Chiefs had the top-ranked offensive in 2018, but the defense was 31st in the NFL.
Fans reacted on social media:
