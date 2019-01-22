For Pete's Sake

The win probability chart from AFC Championship Game was bonkers

By Pete Grathoff

January 22, 2019 09:46 AM

After combining for 24 points in the first three quarters of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs and Patriots scored 38 in the fourth quarter alone.

There were four lead changes in the last eight minutes alone.

New England won 37-31 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium, and the win probability chart captured the craziness of the game.

Twitter user secretcabdriver shared this:

At one point in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs had an 82.1 percent probability of winning the game. Twitter user Preston Hutson shared this chart:

