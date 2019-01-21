Five ugly Chiefs stats you may have missed from AFC Championship Game

If you looked at a box score from Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game, you saw the usual statistics: first downs, passing yards, etc, etc.

But a deeper look at the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium shows some truly frightening numbers.

Here are five stats that you may not have known about the Chiefs, and they are ugly at that.

1. The Chiefs defense had a tough time getting off the field on third down. Steve Palazzalo of Pro Football Focus broke down Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s success in third-and-long situations and these are eye-popping numbers:

Tom Brady on 3rd and 4 or more to go vs. Chiefs:



8-for-9 114 yards (12.7 yards/att), eight first downs — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 21, 2019

2. The only two turnovers of the game came on Chiefs interceptions of passes by Brady. That plus-two turnover ratio in a home loss is a rarity. Brandon Kiley of KCSP (610 AM) noted that’s only happened eight times in NFL history:

Only eight home teams in playoff history had a +2 turnover differential or better, and lost the game.#Chiefs tonight

Bears vs. PHI this yr#Chiefs vs. TEN last yr

Eagles '13 vs. NO

Colts '06 vs. PIT#Chiefs '98 vs. DEN

Baltimore Colts '77 vs. OAK

49ers '72 vs. DAL — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) January 21, 2019

3. Scott Kacsmar of Football Outsiders said the Chiefs were just the second team in playoff history with 31 or more points and no turnovers to lose:

Playoff teams scoring 31+ points with 0 turnovers were 64-1 since 1940.



Make that 64-2 after KC lost. — Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) January 21, 2019

4. ESPN’s Trey Wingo noted the Chiefs set an NFL record ... for most points in the fourth quarter by a losing team in the playoffs.

Crazy note here, courtesy of ELIAS: The Chiefs scored 24 points in the 4th quarter last night, the most by any team in the 4th quarter of a playoff loss in NFL history.

Previous record was 22 by the Dolphins in the 4th quarter of the 1995 Wild Card Game at the Bills. — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 21, 2019

5. This is technically about New England, but it speaks to the struggles of the Chiefs defense. New England ran 94 plays in the game and just one went for negative yardage: a kneel down at the end of regulation.