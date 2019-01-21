Five ugly Chiefs stats you may have missed from AFC Championship Game

If you looked at a box score from Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game, you saw the usual statistics: first downs, passing yards, etc, etc.
But a deeper look at the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium shows some truly frightening numbers.
Here are five stats that you may not have known about the Chiefs, and they are ugly at that.
1. The Chiefs defense had a tough time getting off the field on third down. Steve Palazzalo of Pro Football Focus broke down Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s success in third-and-long situations and these are eye-popping numbers:
2. The only two turnovers of the game came on Chiefs interceptions of passes by Brady. That plus-two turnover ratio in a home loss is a rarity. Brandon Kiley of KCSP (610 AM) noted that’s only happened eight times in NFL history:
3. Scott Kacsmar of Football Outsiders said the Chiefs were just the second team in playoff history with 31 or more points and no turnovers to lose:
4. ESPN’s Trey Wingo noted the Chiefs set an NFL record ... for most points in the fourth quarter by a losing team in the playoffs.
5. This is technically about New England, but it speaks to the struggles of the Chiefs defense. New England ran 94 plays in the game and just one went for negative yardage: a kneel down at the end of regulation.
