Neutral zone infraction on Chiefs’ Dee Ford led to small change on Wikipedia entry

By Pete Grathoff

January 20, 2019 10:12 PM

Chiefs leave the field after overtime loss to the Patriots in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs leave the field after losing 37-31 in overtime to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
For a brief few seconds, Chiefs fans celebrated after their team appeared to clinch a spot in Super Bowl LIII.

The Chiefs held a four-point lead with under a minute to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Patriots when Tom Brady threw an interception that seemed to secure the victory.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs and their fans, Dee Ford was called for being offside (or neutral-zone infraction, if you will) and the Patriots ended up scoring a touchdown. Although the Chiefs tied the game, they lost 37-31 in overtime.

Here is a screenshot of Ford lining up offsides:

Someone made a change to Wikipedia to reflect Ford’s mistake:

Local and national NFL observers (and others) commented on the mental mistake:

