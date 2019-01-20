Neutral zone infraction on Chiefs’ Dee Ford led to small change on Wikipedia entry

For a brief few seconds, Chiefs fans celebrated after their team appeared to clinch a spot in Super Bowl LIII.
The Chiefs held a four-point lead with under a minute to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Patriots when Tom Brady threw an interception that seemed to secure the victory.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs and their fans, Dee Ford was called for being offside (or neutral-zone infraction, if you will) and the Patriots ended up scoring a touchdown. Although the Chiefs tied the game, they lost 37-31 in overtime.
Here is a screenshot of Ford lining up offsides:
Someone made a change to Wikipedia to reflect Ford’s mistake:
Local and national NFL observers (and others) commented on the mental mistake:
