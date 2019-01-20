Neutral zone infraction on Chiefs’ Dee Ford led to small change on Wikipedia entry

For a brief few seconds, Chiefs fans celebrated after their team appeared to clinch a spot in Super Bowl LIII.

The Chiefs held a four-point lead with under a minute to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Patriots when Tom Brady threw an interception that seemed to secure the victory.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs and their fans, Dee Ford was called for being offside (or neutral-zone infraction, if you will) and the Patriots ended up scoring a touchdown. Although the Chiefs tied the game, they lost 37-31 in overtime.

Here is a screenshot of Ford lining up offsides:

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Dee Ford at the point of the snap... Game of inches pic.twitter.com/5tKC6Dd2be — Thomas Guerry (@thomasguerry) January 21, 2019

Someone made a change to Wikipedia to reflect Ford’s mistake:

Local and national NFL observers (and others) commented on the mental mistake:





It will be a long next few days for Dee Ford knowing that all he had to do was line up onside and his team would be going to the Super Bowl. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 21, 2019

This damn Dee Ford lined up offsides. You just can’t make this up. Of course Brady and the @Patriots are gonna win now. How can they not. Just unreal! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 21, 2019

Let’s not forget: Lining up in the neutral zone on a game-winning INT? Nobody but the Chiefs — Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 21, 2019

Pray for Dee Ford’s social media accounts — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) January 21, 2019

I hate saying this, because I think he’s a good dude, but it’s the truth: If Dee Ford had just done nothing all game, including not line up offsides, the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl. — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) January 21, 2019