‘We will be back.’ Chiefs fans react to AFC Championship Game loss

By Pete Grathoff

January 20, 2019 09:23 PM

Chiefs leave the field after overtime loss to the Patriots in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs leave the field after losing 37-31 in overtime to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
So close and yet so far to Super Bowl LIII.

The Chiefs fell behind by two touchdowns in the first half Sunday, but rallied to take a fourth-quarter lead (twice) before losing 37-31 in overtime to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

And so, the Chiefs season came to an end in excruciating fashion in quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first season as a starter.

Chiefs fans, understandably, had mixed emotions.

Here is a sample of what they were saying:

