Chiefs just missed a touchdown on this Patrick Mahomes overthrow to Damien Williams

By Pete Grathoff

January 20, 2019 06:57 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warmed up on the field before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game on January 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warmed up on the field before Sunday's AFC Championship Game on January 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Kansas City Chiefs came oh so close to scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs trailed 7-0 but were driving. They had the ball at the New England 23-yard line when running back Damien Williams broke free on the side of the end zone.

Unfortunately, Mahomes’ pass was slightly over the head of Williams and it fell incomplete.

Mahomes later was sacked and the Chiefs were taken out of field-goal range.

Here is the incompletion:

