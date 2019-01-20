Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes fist-bumps police officer after arriving for AFC title game

Patrick Mahomes seemed focused on the task at hand after he arrived Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Roughly three hours before the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, Mahomes got to Arrowhead and gave a fist bump to a police officer.
Mahomes then had his bag checked by a police dog and headed to the locker room.
You can see Mahomes’ arrival in the video above.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Shortly before Mahomes got to the stadium, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrived.
Comments