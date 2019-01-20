For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes fist-bumps police officer after arriving for AFC title game

By Pete Grathoff and

Jason Boatright

January 20, 2019 03:14 PM

Patrick Mahomes seemed focused on the task at hand after he arrived Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Roughly three hours before the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, Mahomes got to Arrowhead and gave a fist bump to a police officer.

Mahomes then had his bag checked by a police dog and headed to the locker room.

Shortly before Mahomes got to the stadium, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrived.

