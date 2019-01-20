Chiefs’ Reggie Ragland had a huge interception of Tom Brady pass in the end zone

Boy, did the Chiefs need that.
After the Patriots dominated the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, they were on the Chiefs’ 1-yard line looking to build on a 7-0 lead.
New England had been running the ball down the throat of the Chiefs defense and faced a third-and-goal play. Instead of running, the Patriots’ Tom Brady passed and was intercepted by Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland.
Brady had not thrown an interception in his previous 237 pass attempts, and he had not been intercepted in his previous 78 red-zone throws.
Both streaks ended with this:
