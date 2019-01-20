How Chiefs fever has gripped KC: New Tech N9ne song, free doughnuts and funny signs

Hey, did you know the Chiefs have a game on Sunday?

That’s a joke, of course. For anyone living in Kansas City, it’s been nearly impossible to avoid the fact that the Chiefs are playing the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The city has turned Red Friday into Red Week as Chiefs fever has gripped the area. The fun started last week after the Chiefs beat the Colts for their first home playoff victory in 25 years.

One fan paid homage to quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a unique way:

That was just the start. Here are other things Kansas City has been doing to support the Chiefs.

Kansas City’s Tech N9ne released a song called “Red Kingdom” in honor of the team:

These kids at a child-care center got into the spirit in the cutest way:

This is kind of cute, too, but in a dessert sort of way. It’s a Mahomes-themed cake:

And Overland Park's @3womenandanoven has The Mahomes Cake with buttercream icing (white or chocolate cake). It is taking orders today and Friday for pick up by 6 p.m. Friday. $32.50 pic.twitter.com/Ib1Cjhflt7 — Joyce Smith (@JoyceKC) January 17, 2019

If baked goods are your thing, how does a free doughnut sound? LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee will give away a free red-and-gold doughnut to anyone who wears Chiefs gear when visiting one of their Kansas City stores on Sunday:

LaMar's Donuts & Coffee will give away a free red and gold doughnut to anyone who visits one of their #KC LaMar’s stores on Sunday, Jan. 20, wearing Chiefs gear #chiefs #ChiefsKindgom pic.twitter.com/0wZ1VNklLZ — Joyce Smith (@JoyceKC) January 19, 2019

Area churches are also getting behind the Chiefs:

Local businesses are showing their support in a variety of ways. Houlihan’s restaurants have done something to the tap of Samuel Adams beer, which is the flagship of Boston Beer Company:

Leawood-based Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar says "everyone loves their Sam Adams, but this weekend it's all about our Chiefs." So the KC locations will have a big red X on their Samuel Adams taps. pic.twitter.com/EcG5phgETf — Joyce Smith (@JoyceKC) January 18, 2019

Speaking of beer, Boulevard had this flight option in its beer hall:

The Bristol Seafood Grill made a slight alteration to its menu:





Zarda Bar-B-Q made a Patriots joke on its sign:

On the subject of signs ... keep your eyes on the road:

The Missouri Mavericks turned up the red on the ice:

And finally, the Royals showed their support in great way: