For Pete’s Sake

KC, Boston libraries use book titles in their Twitter battle ahead of AFC title game

By Pete Grathoff

January 19, 2019 10:03 AM

The last time a Kansas City library engaged in a Twitter spat over professional sports, it ended when the Royals won the World Series.

So perhaps this is a good sign for the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Mid-Continent Library, which serves the counties of Clay, Platte and Jackson, fired the opening salvo on Thursday with it tweeted at the Boston Public Library with a photo of a stack of books.

The titles of those books, which came from the Raytown Branch, wrote out this message: “A Time For Patriots / Is This The End / Hail To The Chiefs / Our Boys / Come To Win / A Wish And A Prayer / The Perfect Pass / Say It Loud! / The Super Bowl / At Last”

Boston countered with: “Belichick And Brady / Can’t Stop Won’t Stop / Stealing The Show / Cold Front / Sunday / A Passion To Win / Patriot Way”

The Mid-Continent Library also offered a couple of other tweets with book titles:

