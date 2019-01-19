KC, Boston libraries use book titles in their Twitter battle ahead of AFC title game

The last time a Kansas City library engaged in a Twitter spat over professional sports, it ended when the Royals won the World Series.

So perhaps this is a good sign for the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Mid-Continent Library, which serves the counties of Clay, Platte and Jackson, fired the opening salvo on Thursday with it tweeted at the Boston Public Library with a photo of a stack of books.

The titles of those books, which came from the Raytown Branch, wrote out this message: “A Time For Patriots / Is This The End / Hail To The Chiefs / Our Boys / Come To Win / A Wish And A Prayer / The Perfect Pass / Say It Loud! / The Super Bowl / At Last”

Boston countered with: “Belichick And Brady / Can’t Stop Won’t Stop / Stealing The Show / Cold Front / Sunday / A Passion To Win / Patriot Way”

Nice book selection. We’ll try to stop by on our way to Atlanta. #afcchampionship pic.twitter.com/I5ClQe6kjc — BostonPublicLibrary (@BPLBoston) January 18, 2019

The Mid-Continent Library also offered a couple of other tweets with book titles: