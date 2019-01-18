After week of declines, ticket prices for AFC Championship Game are on the rise

Maybe it’s because of the weather. Or perhaps fans have noted the number of available tickets is starting to get smaller.

Whatever the case, after a week of declines, tickets prices on the secondary market for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium are going up.

TicketIQ.com wrote Thursday that the average price had dipped to $330, which was “slightly less expensive than the $342 fans paid in 2010 to see the New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts game (in the AFC Championship Game).”

The lowest price ticket (or get-in price) for tickets was down to $165 on Thursday, TicketIQ said, but it had climbed on Friday to $197.

#Chiefs #AFCChampionship ticket prices are climbing w/ under 2k ️ left on the market Low Price Guarantees from $197 ️ https://t.co/f2FRmAhq7x pic.twitter.com/lhnNv7Fudb — TicketIQ (@Ticket_IQ) January 18, 2019

TickPick said Friday morning that the Chiefs-Patriots game “is shaping up to have the cheapest Conference Championship ticket since the 2016 NFC Championship Game between the Cardinals and Panthers. That game had an average purchase price of $267. Chiefs-Patriots currently has an average purchase price of $376, with tickets available for as little as $185.”

However by Friday afternoon, that site showed the cheapest available seats were now $211.

Ticketmaster, which bills itself as the “Official Marketplace of the NFL,” on Friday morning showed a starting price for resale tickets of $173 each. However, it was up to $190 by the afternoon.

In its latest report, Ticketmaster said club seats at Arrowhead Stadium were available for $1,439, while tickets on the lower 50-yard line were going for $808.