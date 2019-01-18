Bad luck? Mayor Sly James says his Boston counterpart won’t make bet on Sunday’s game

If nothing else, Kansas City’s professional sports teams have enjoyed great success since Mayor Sly James took office in 2011.

Coincidence? Perhaps, but during James’ time in office, the Royals won two American League championships, a World Series title and played host to the All-Star Game. Sporting Kansas City won MLS Cup in 2013 and was crowned U.S. Open Champions three times.

And James is well aware of that success among Kansas City professional teams.

“It’s all my fault and you should pay homage to that,” James said with a laugh on Thursday. “It’s great. It’s absolutely fantastic and I hope that my luck continues run in that direction.”

That direction would be Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. If the Chiefs beat New England, they will make their first Super Bowl appearance since winning it in 1970.

“Now on my way out with 195 days left to get to the Super Bowl would be the cherry on top of the cake,” James said Thursday. “It would be the best thing to happen to this city.”

James has been known to make a friendly bet with the mayor of other cities when there is a big game, but that won’t happen this time.

Even though James and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are friends, Walsh won’t wager. James said when Walsh makes a bet, the Boston team loses so he doesn’t want to jinx the Patriots.

“Marty doesn’t make bets because he’s superstitious. I will see him in DC and we’ll have a laugh,” James said. “I’ll make a bet with whatever mayor we’ll face in the Super Bowl.”