Receiver Julian Edelman creates Patriots hype video using clips of ... the Chiefs

Nobody was buying what Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was selling Sunday.

Fresh off New England’s dominating win over the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC division playoff game, Brady told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson that no one believes in the Patriots.

Yep, the two-time AFC champion Patriots.

New England receiver Julian Edelman took the baton from his quarterback and created a hype video with the hashtag #BetAgainstUs.

The video is full of Chiefs highlights (some old, some new) and opens with Arrowhead Stadium in full throat ahead of a game.

About two-thirds of the way through the video, it cuts to Brady with the audio of his comments Sunday.

It ends with the Patriots logo with the hashtag inside it. The audio was a Chiefs chant.

Take a look: