Worlds of Fun temporarily changes name of roller coaster in support of Chiefs

Did you know that the Worlds of Fun amusement park was started by the late Lamar Hunt, who founded the Chiefs?
So there’s a tie between the Chiefs and Worlds of Fun beyond both being in Kansas City.
And now Worlds of Fun is making a temporary alteration to one of its rides in support of the Chiefs, who will face New England in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.
Worlds of Fun tweeted this on Tuesday:
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In place of the eagle, there is an Arrowhead.
The Patriot, er, Patrick opened in 2006, according to the Worlds of Fun website. Here is the park’s description: “The ride begins with a climb reaching 149 feet, and a first drop of 123 feet. This drop is followed by an exhilarating 89-foot tall loop which leads into a zero-g roll and an Immelmann loop. After gliding through the air a bit longer, riders go through a quick corkscrew and then head back to the station. The entirety of the ride lasts just over 2 minutes long.“
Comments