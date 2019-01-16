For Pete's Sake

Worlds of Fun temporarily changes name of roller coaster in support of Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

January 16, 2019 08:08 AM

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to first home playoff victory in 25 years

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes meets with the media after leading the Chiefs to their first home playoff victory in 25 years over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
Did you know that the Worlds of Fun amusement park was started by the late Lamar Hunt, who founded the Chiefs?

So there’s a tie between the Chiefs and Worlds of Fun beyond both being in Kansas City.

And now Worlds of Fun is making a temporary alteration to one of its rides in support of the Chiefs, who will face New England in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Worlds of Fun tweeted this on Tuesday:

In place of the eagle, there is an Arrowhead.

The Patriot, er, Patrick opened in 2006, according to the Worlds of Fun website. Here is the park’s description: “The ride begins with a climb reaching 149 feet, and a first drop of 123 feet. This drop is followed by an exhilarating 89-foot tall loop which leads into a zero-g roll and an Immelmann loop. After gliding through the air a bit longer, riders go through a quick corkscrew and then head back to the station. The entirety of the ride lasts just over 2 minutes long.“

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

