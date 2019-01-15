‘How do you do this?’ NFL analyst breaks down Patrick Mahomes sidearm throw vs. Colts

This throw by Patrick Mahomes in Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff win over the Colts impressed a lot of people when it happened in real time.

In the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 31-13 win over the Colts, Mahomes completed a sidearm pass around a Colts defender to tight end Travis Kelce.

It came on a second-and-17 play and went for 16 yards. Even NBC announcer Al Michaels had to say, “wow.”

Here is the play:

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

On Monday night, David Carr of the NFL Network took a closer look at how Mahomes was able to give Indianapolis trouble.

The last pass he analyzed was that pass from Mahomes, and the breakdown of the pass shows that Kelce wasn’t even open when the pass was thrown.

Carr, a former NFL quarterback, said: “How do you do this?”

Take a look: