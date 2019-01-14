After win, Patrick Mahomes gave his headband to a kid who was so very, very happy

The Chiefs distributed headbands to the first 50,000 fans who attended the AFC divisional playoff game against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Well, make that 50,001.

That’s because after Kansas City’s win, a kid got the best handband of all ... from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After the Chiefs’ 31-13 win, Mahomes stopped on the way to the locker room and made some kid’s day as you can see in the video above.