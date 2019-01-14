For Pete's Sake

After win, Patrick Mahomes gave his headband to a kid who was so very, very happy

By Pete Grathoff and

Jason Boatright

January 14, 2019 10:40 AM

Young fan freaks out after getting Patrick Mahomes game-worn headband

As he made his way to Chiefs locker room following their 31-13 playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Patrick Mahomes made the day of a young fan by giving him his game-worn headband.
The Chiefs distributed headbands to the first 50,000 fans who attended the AFC divisional playoff game against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Well, make that 50,001.

That’s because after Kansas City’s win, a kid got the best handband of all ... from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After the Chiefs’ 31-13 win, Mahomes stopped on the way to the locker room and made some kid’s day as you can see in the video above.

