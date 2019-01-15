For Pete's Sake

Chiefs chant broke out in Allen Fieldhouse during the KU-Texas game

By Pete Grathoff

January 15, 2019 08:26 AM

So, yeah, it’s fair to say Chiefs fever has gripped the area.

The usual signs are there: fans wearing Chiefs coats, hats, hoodies, etc. Chiefs flags on homes and cars. That’s no surprise.

But something unusual happened during the Kansas men’s basketball on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. A Chiefs’ chant rang out among the Jayhawks fans.

And it happened while the teams were playing.

Twitter user Shawn Stewart shared this video:

 

