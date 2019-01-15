Chiefs chant broke out in Allen Fieldhouse during the KU-Texas game

So, yeah, it’s fair to say Chiefs fever has gripped the area.

The usual signs are there: fans wearing Chiefs coats, hats, hoodies, etc. Chiefs flags on homes and cars. That’s no surprise.

But something unusual happened during the Kansas men’s basketball on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. A Chiefs’ chant rang out among the Jayhawks fans.

And it happened while the teams were playing.

Twitter user Shawn Stewart shared this video: