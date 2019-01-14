With victory Saturday, Chiefs fulfilled Chris Jones’ promise to KC fans

On Jan. 21, 2018, the New England Patriots rallied and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.
In Kansas City, the sting of the Chiefs’ playoff collapse against the Tennessee Titans was still being felt by fans as the Patriots celebrated another trip to the Super Bowl.
On that date, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was back home in Mississippi and he made a promise to the fans: next year will be different. Jones took to Twitter and wrote something that he never planned to delete:
“@Chiefs we will be here next year. ‘Save this tweet’”
Promise made. Promise kept. The Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-13 in Saturday’s divisional playoff game and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.
At the time, Jones’ tweet was met with a mostly positive reaction, but there were some doubters. Here are a few of the responses:
