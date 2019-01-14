For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

With victory Saturday, Chiefs fulfilled Chris Jones’ promise to KC fans

By Pete Grathoff

January 14, 2019 10:09 AM

Chiefs DL Chris Jones on home playoff win: ‘This is a new era of Chiefs football’

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was exuberant after the 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He had one quarterback hurry and three passes defended in the Chiefs' first home playoff win in 25 years.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was exuberant after the 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He had one quarterback hurry and three passes defended in the Chiefs' first home playoff win in 25 years.
By

On Jan. 21, 2018, the New England Patriots rallied and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

In Kansas City, the sting of the Chiefs’ playoff collapse against the Tennessee Titans was still being felt by fans as the Patriots celebrated another trip to the Super Bowl.

On that date, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was back home in Mississippi and he made a promise to the fans: next year will be different. Jones took to Twitter and wrote something that he never planned to delete:

“@Chiefs we will be here next year. ‘Save this tweet’”

Promise made. Promise kept. The Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-13 in Saturday’s divisional playoff game and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

At the time, Jones’ tweet was met with a mostly positive reaction, but there were some doubters. Here are a few of the responses:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  