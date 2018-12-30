2018 NFL playoff schedule and television information

And now the real fun begins.
The regular season wrapped up Sunday and the Chiefs routed the Raiders 35-3 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs clinched the top seed in the AFC and will have home-field advantage through the postseason.
The playoffs begin on Saturday, Jan. 5 and will conclude with Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3. Here is the schedule (seeds are in parentheses):
Wild-card round
AFC: (6) Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans or Pittsburgh Steelers at (3) Houston Texans, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC, Ch. 9)
NFC: (5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Dallas Cowboys, 7:15 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)
Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019
AFC: (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Baltimore Ravens, 12:05 (CBS, Ch. 5)
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019
AFC: Lowest winning seed from wild-card round at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:35 p.m. (NBC, Ch. 41)
NFC: Highest winning seed from wild-card round at (2) Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)
Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019
AFC: Highest winning seed from wild-card round at (2) New England Patriots, 12:05 p.m. (CBS, Ch. 5)
NFC: Lowest winning seed from wild-card round at (1) New Orleans Saints, 3:40 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019
AFC Championship Game, TBD
NFC Championship Game, TBD
Super Bowl LIII
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
CBS, Ch. 5
AFC champion vs. NFC champion
