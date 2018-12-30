Chiefs

2018 NFL playoff schedule and television information

By Pete Grathoff

December 30, 2018 08:15 PM

Andy Reid happy after Chiefs clinch top spot in playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called quarterback Patrick Mahomes the MVP after the team clinches the top spot in the AFC playoffs, following the teams 35-3 win against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium.
And now the real fun begins.

The regular season wrapped up Sunday and the Chiefs routed the Raiders 35-3 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs clinched the top seed in the AFC and will have home-field advantage through the postseason.

The playoffs begin on Saturday, Jan. 5 and will conclude with Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3. Here is the schedule (seeds are in parentheses):

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019

AFC: (6) Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans or Pittsburgh Steelers at (3) Houston Texans, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC, Ch. 9)

NFC: (5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Dallas Cowboys, 7:15 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)

Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019

AFC: (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Baltimore Ravens, 12:05 (CBS, Ch. 5)

NFC: (6) Philadelphia Eagles at (3) Chicago Bears, 3:40 p.m. (NBC, Ch. 41)

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019

AFC: Lowest winning seed from wild-card round at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:35 p.m. (NBC, Ch. 41)

NFC: Highest winning seed from wild-card round at (2) Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

AFC: Highest winning seed from wild-card round at (2) New England Patriots, 12:05 p.m. (CBS, Ch. 5)

NFC: Lowest winning seed from wild-card round at (1) New Orleans Saints, 3:40 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019

AFC Championship Game, TBD

NFC Championship Game, TBD

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

CBS, Ch. 5

AFC champion vs. NFC champion

