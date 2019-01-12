For Pete's Sake

Chiefs fans chastised for throwing snowballs. One nearly hit the Colts’ punter

By Pete Grathoff

January 12, 2019 05:03 PM

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admonished fans who were throwing snowballs onto the field in the second quarter during Saturday’s football game against the Indianapolis Colts on January 12, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Who’d have guessed there was snow in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday?

I’m kidding of course. There was snow everywhere in Kansas City.

And a Chiefs fan apparently decided to make a snowball during Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game ... and throw it at Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez when he was on the field.

The snowball was off the mark. Barely.

Take a look:

Chiefs fans also threw snowballs after a touchdown:

Late in the first half, Chiefs coach Andy Reid asked fans to stop throwing snowballs. NBC’s commentators said that if fans continued throwing snowballs, the Chiefs might be penalized.

