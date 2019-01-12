‘I have tears in my eyes.’ Chiefs fans react to first home playoff win in 25 years

Yes, that really happened.
The Chiefs won their first home postseason game in 25 years on Saturday when they beat the Colts 31-13 in an AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
For Chiefs fans who have suffered through “The No Punt Game,” “The Lin Elliott Game,” “The Forward Progress Game,” and more, the misery finally ended.
And those fans shared their joy on Twitter.
Here is a sample of what people were saying:
