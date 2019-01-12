‘I have tears in my eyes.’ Chiefs fans react to first home playoff win in 25 years

Yes, that really happened.

The Chiefs won their first home postseason game in 25 years on Saturday when they beat the Colts 31-13 in an AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

For Chiefs fans who have suffered through “The No Punt Game,” “The Lin Elliott Game,” “The Forward Progress Game,” and more, the misery finally ended.

And those fans shared their joy on Twitter.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Here is a sample of what people were saying:

The @Chiefs fans get to walk out of the stadium FEELING GREAT. I know it will be roaring in the tunnels. I have tears coming down. GO KANSAS CITY! I want to hear the Tomahawk Chop LOUDER THAN EVER DURING THESE LAST TWO MINUTES. LOUD, LOUD! — Gary Lezak (@glezak) January 13, 2019

47 years. — YoMaHomes816 (@YoMa816) January 13, 2019

THE CURSE IS OFFICIALLY BROKEN #ChiefsKingdom — ️ Breezy (@EthanBartlett96) January 13, 2019

#ChiefsKingdom I have TEARS IN MY EYES RIGHT NOW I’m so happy guys. I never thought I would get to say this but THE CHIEFS ARE HEADING TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!! #MVPat pic.twitter.com/utQWvPLPM0 — Justin Manford (@Manf0712) January 13, 2019

like.....25 years....monkey out..... — Jon Richards (@jonnyindy67) January 13, 2019

We did it. I haven’t seen my Chief win a home playoff game in 25 years but the curse is broken thanks to MAHOMES!!! One game to the super bowl. Wooooohoooo pic.twitter.com/lAglsJhqix — Landon Lynn (@LandonLynnPE) January 13, 2019

This is the first time in my life the Cheifs have won a playoff game. #Destiny #ChiefsKingdom — Jack Stax (@JackStaxKC) January 13, 2019

Won’t apologize for being this passionate about a dumb sport. #ChiefsKingdom — i’m a maze to you (@Zachy_Vest) January 13, 2019

So pumped! @Chiefs made a lot of people so happy ! #chiefskingdom — allison crumley (@pilipina) January 13, 2019

#ChiefsKingdom is going to the SUPERBOWL. There is little doubt in my mind. #NFL #FOOTBALL — Gabe (@TRACKGABE) January 13, 2019

#MVPat Mahomes is the man. I still can’t believe he plays for my team. #ChiefsKingdom — T_rev (@Whatever22302) January 13, 2019

Now all the national media pundits can eat crow.. Colts beat us.. lmao.. #ChiefsKingdom #LetsRoll — Scott Spiwak (@ScottSpiwak) January 13, 2019