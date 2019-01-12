For Pete's Sake

‘I have tears in my eyes.’ Chiefs fans react to first home playoff win in 25 years

By Pete Grathoff

January 12, 2019 06:56 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a dive for the end zone to score a touchdown late in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during Saturday’s football game on January 12, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Jill Toyoshiba

Yes, that really happened.

The Chiefs won their first home postseason game in 25 years on Saturday when they beat the Colts 31-13 in an AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

For Chiefs fans who have suffered through “The No Punt Game,” “The Lin Elliott Game,” “The Forward Progress Game,” and more, the misery finally ended.

And those fans shared their joy on Twitter.

Here is a sample of what people were saying:

