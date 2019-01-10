Eric Berry’s absence from practice leaves Chiefs fans feeling wide range of emotions

As the Chiefs piled up the wins while the defense struggled early in the season, fans took solace in the hope that safety Eric Berry would return in time for the playoffs.

Berry, who had been out because of a heel injury suffered in training camp, made his season debut last month, and the Chargers scored just seven points in the first half, which is what Berry was limited to playing.

The following week in Seattle, Berry played again, but he was out for the season finale and missed practice Wednesday. On Thursday, Berry was not with the team for the open portion of practice, leaving fans to speculate on his status for Saturday’s AFC divisional-playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Has Berry played his last game for the Chiefs? Should the Chiefs cut their ties?

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Fans had a variety of thoughts that were shared on Twitter:

And everyone who is hating on Eric Berry need to lay off. The dude turned down a surgery, which was in his best interest & would have ended his season completely, just so he might be able to play and help this team. So I’m tired of this BS about a guy who has given us everything — TJ Choate (@tec8908) January 10, 2019

This whole situation was so badly botched. Berry should have been on the IR all year.



We essentially played 2018-19 with one less roster spot than the rest of the NFL.



Or he should be having the surgery TODAY. He's done. So sick of this. — From Flyover (@FromFlyover) January 10, 2019

Sorry but Eric Berry is a warrior and has earned the right for us to contnue to patient with him!! Anybody who fought back from cancer and ACL to still be All Pro not glass!! — Pat Terry (@ptgrandpa) January 10, 2019

Eric Berry not practicing one day after practicing. pic.twitter.com/59BctSqTEE — Bryce Wood (@woodymlb4) January 9, 2019

If Eric Berry isn't ready for the playoffs then what are we doing here? — CDiggins (@ChrisDiggins) January 9, 2019

We could have gotten the same “leadership” in the club house for about 75 Million less.



Eric Berry, while an outstanding leader, and -when healthy-a phenomenal football player, he has definitely contributed to why this defense is in the pits. — Nick (@NickWhartonKC) January 10, 2019

So is Eric Berry just missing practice 2 keep his heel fresh or are we not thinking he's going to play at all or much of any? — #1 Seed & MVP 4 Mahomies (@MattBishoff) January 10, 2019

At what point do people start asking questions about our medical staff? Houston and JC were incorrectly handled years ago and now Berry? — andy.mckenzie (@amacnyc) January 9, 2019

hey remember when Clark Hunt stepped in and negotiated the worst contract in history for Eric Berry? @AllbrightNFL — K Y L E (@liamquigs) January 10, 2019

Salute to Eric Berry. Dude was once a warrior for us, and he beat cancer. His days as a player for the Chiefs, they need to be over. Turn the page. — Go Royals! 2018 (@kcroyalsfan22) January 10, 2019