Chiefs

Safety Eric Berry sits out of Chiefs’ practice on Wednesday ahead of playoff opener

By Blair Kerkhoff

January 09, 2019 02:30 PM

Chiefs Eric Berry didn’t practice, as uncertainty exists for playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs Eric Berry didn't practice on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday's January 9, 2019 playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton addressed the uncertainty.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs Eric Berry didn't practice on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday's January 9, 2019 playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton addressed the uncertainty.
By

The first Chiefs injury report of the week brought some encouraging news, with only linebacker Dorian O’Daniel listed as out.

The day after wasn’t as uplifting.

Safety Eric Berry would not practice on Wednesday, joining O’Daniel on the sideline.

The Chiefs will have one more practice day before Saturday’s AFC Divisional round game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Berry (heel) and O’Daniel (calf/ankle) were the only Chiefs who did not practice. Listed as limited participants on the injury report were wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and running back Spencer Ware (hamstring).

Among the Colts not practicing on Wednesday were wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee) and safety Malik Hooker (foot).

Is this just a precaution for Berry, who appeared in the Chiefs’ Week 15 and 16 games against the Chargers and Seahawks? He didn’t play in the regular-season finale against the Raiders and missed the first 14 games this season after tearing his Achilles last year.

The Chiefs hope that’s the case for their three-time All-Pro.

“He’s a real critical part of our team,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said. “He’s an outstanding player. He’s one of our true leaders; guys rally around him.

“But this is really hard on him as a player, this is something he loves to do. ... Every week we’ve got our fingers crossed and hope he can make it back.”

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.


Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-chiefs

weather

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

  Comments  