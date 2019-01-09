Safety Eric Berry sits out of Chiefs’ practice on Wednesday ahead of playoff opener

The first Chiefs injury report of the week brought some encouraging news, with only linebacker Dorian O’Daniel listed as out.

The day after wasn’t as uplifting.

Safety Eric Berry would not practice on Wednesday, joining O’Daniel on the sideline.

The Chiefs will have one more practice day before Saturday’s AFC Divisional round game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.





Berry (heel) and O’Daniel (calf/ankle) were the only Chiefs who did not practice. Listed as limited participants on the injury report were wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and running back Spencer Ware (hamstring).

Among the Colts not practicing on Wednesday were wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee) and safety Malik Hooker (foot).

Is this just a precaution for Berry, who appeared in the Chiefs’ Week 15 and 16 games against the Chargers and Seahawks? He didn’t play in the regular-season finale against the Raiders and missed the first 14 games this season after tearing his Achilles last year.





The Chiefs hope that’s the case for their three-time All-Pro.

“He’s a real critical part of our team,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said. “He’s an outstanding player. He’s one of our true leaders; guys rally around him.

“But this is really hard on him as a player, this is something he loves to do. ... Every week we’ve got our fingers crossed and hope he can make it back.”