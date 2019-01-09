For Pete's Sake

NFL Network host calls Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce underappreciated

By Pete Grathoff

January 09, 2019 02:50 PM

Chiefs Travis Kelce gifts versace robes, and talks about Tony Gonzalez

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is proud of the gifts he gave out to some of his teammates this year, and talks about being selected to the Pro Bowl and following in the footsteps of former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.
The quartet of hosts at “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network spent part of Wednesday morning talking about players who are underappreciated.

Former NFL receiver Nate Burleson’s choice: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

But Burleson didn’t praise Kelce merely for what he does on the field, although there was mention of the Chiefs record that Kelce set this season. Burleson also talked about Kelce’s fashion sense and his personality.

“We could talk your ears off about the Nick Foles or the Todd Gurleys of the world, but my underappreciated storyline: I want to talk about the guy who is the definition of what you want in a player or playa. Football, fashion, personality, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mr. Travis Kelce,” Burleson said.

Burleson then broke down Kelce’s NFL resume: Pro Bowls, receiving yards for a tight end since 2013 (more than Patriots star Rob Gronkowski). Burleson also talked about Kelce’s fashion sense and his touchdown celebrations.

“My man shows you can have fun and still dominate on the field,” Burleson said.

“Pay attention to Travis Kelce,” Burleson added, “I want to show him some love. He’s underappreciated on and off the field.”

Here is the segment:

