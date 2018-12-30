Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill grabs all-time franchise receiving-yards record

Tyreek Hill wasted no time Sunday becoming the Chiefs’ record holder for receiving yards in a season.
Needing 13 yards to catch Derrick Alexander, who set the mark with 1,391 yards in 2000, Hill got that and plenty more on a 67-yard touchdown reception the first time he touched the ball against the Oakland Raiders.
It was Hill’s 16th career touchdown of 50 or more yards, matching Gale Sayers’ mark for the most in a player’s first three seasons.
Hill ran under Mahomes deep ball on a third-and-5 from the 33 on the game’s first possession. The touchdown was Hill’s 12th this season, his first since the loss to the Los Angeles Rams last month.
