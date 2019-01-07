For Pete's Sake

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stars in commercial for McDonald’s

By Pete Grathoff

January 07, 2019 08:20 AM

Screengrab of McDonald's YouTube video

Sure, the Chiefs had the weekend off ahead of their first playoff game, but tight end Travis Kelce was featured prominently during the NFL postseason games.

That’s because Kelce was in a new McDonald’s commercial that got quite a bit of air time over the weekend.

In the advertisement, Kelce scores a touchdown and begins to dance. In the reality of the commercial, Kelce was celebrating a mix-and-match deal that McDonald’s offers instead of a touchdown.

Kelce is shown wearing a Chiefs hoodie in the commercial.

Take a look:

