Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes breaks down that epic no-look pass in talk with NBC

How’d he do that?

In the hours and days after the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Ravens on Dec. 9, that was a question football fans across the country were asking.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had thrown an amazing no-look pass to Demarcus Robinson against Baltimore that wowed everyone.

Here are two looks at that pass in case you had forgotten or just wanted to see it again:

Pat Mahomes No-Look Pass pic.twitter.com/oWCCk1cDg1 — BLACK MEL KIPER (@KirkwoodTrotty) December 15, 2018

Insane angle of Mahomes' no look pass pic.twitter.com/ZHWD3GVfqE — Heart of NFL (@HeartofNFL) December 10, 2018

Mahomes talked with Peter King of NBC Sports about the play and revealed that he had made a mistake at the start of the play, sending receiver Gehrig Dieter in the wrong direction.

All’s well that ends well, and while Mahomes and King were talking, Mahomes casually tossed a ball that hit a garbage can without looking.

Remember @PatrickMahomes5’ incredible no-look pass to @honeythunder11? He recreates it perfectly. I’ll have more in tomorrow’s Football Morning in America: https://t.co/b3YL8CneQe pic.twitter.com/lwxiGVUpqM — Peter King (@peter_king) January 6, 2019

King tweeted that Mahomes did that in one take:

Two others details:

1 @PatrickMahomes5 threw this football 27 yards away from the target. We measured.

2 This was no rehearsed thing. He made one throw, only one.

And you see what happened. https://t.co/QgDzYCg0nY — Peter King (@peter_king) January 6, 2019

Oh, by the way, Mahomes received a bottle of wine for being on target to the garbage can.