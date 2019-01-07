For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes breaks down that epic no-look pass in talk with NBC

By Pete Grathoff

January 07, 2019 09:57 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown.
How’d he do that?

In the hours and days after the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Ravens on Dec. 9, that was a question football fans across the country were asking.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had thrown an amazing no-look pass to Demarcus Robinson against Baltimore that wowed everyone.

Here are two looks at that pass in case you had forgotten or just wanted to see it again:

Mahomes talked with Peter King of NBC Sports about the play and revealed that he had made a mistake at the start of the play, sending receiver Gehrig Dieter in the wrong direction.

All’s well that ends well, and while Mahomes and King were talking, Mahomes casually tossed a ball that hit a garbage can without looking.

King tweeted that Mahomes did that in one take:

Oh, by the way, Mahomes received a bottle of wine for being on target to the garbage can.

