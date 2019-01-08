Early forecasts show wintery mix is possible for Chiefs playoff game Saturday

It’s still a little more than 100 hours until kickoff of Saturday afternoon’s AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Obviously, a lot can happen between now and then regarding the weather, but it never hurts to take an early look at what the conditions might be like for the game.

At this time, it seems that Saturday could be chilly and wet at Arrowhead. I looked at what two national weather forecasters and four local meteorologists are saying could happen. They all seem to agree that precipitation is coming but not when it will happen:

The National Weather Service is calling for rain and snow on Friday night that will transition to snow. On Saturday, its forecast says, “Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after noon, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.”

The forecast on the Weather Channel says Saturday’s forecast as “Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 39 (degrees). Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.” For Saturday night, the low could drop to 30 degrees and precipitation chances dropping to just 10 percent.

KCTV Channel 5’s Erin Little is calling for snow at the start of the game before temperatures increase into the mid-30s.

Lindsey Anderson of KSHB Channel 41 said on Tuesday morning’s broadcast: “More Januarylike weather will arrive on Wednesday, sticking around through the majority of the week and into the weekend, which will result in our next storm to bring rain and snow to the area Friday and potentially into Saturday morning — something that we will have to watch very closely for the big game that is happening at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon.”

Nick Bender of KMBC Channel 9 said on Tuesday’s broadcast: “Right now, it’s just a 40 percent chance of rain changing over to snow during the day on Friday with the most likely time for the precipitation to be all snow Friday night gradually ending Saturday morning. Now what that isn’t is a guarantee that it’s going to snow and there is going to be snow accumulations.” He is forecasting a high of 38 degrees on Saturday.

Joe Lauria wrote on his blog at Fox 4: “The model data shows one disturbance breaking off and coming into the SW part of the country…and another breaking off and dropping into the Northern Rockies.

“How these disturbances ‘play with each other’ will go a long ways to determining whether we get just some rain…some wintry mix or perhaps some accumulating snow. The timing of all this happening is Friday into the 1st part of the day on Saturday. ...

“Obviously with the region focused on Saturday afternoon this is an important component of the forecast…and while it appears that rain will be an issue on Friday…the ending part of the storm (the potential snow) is still a question…and any slowdown (not out of the question as well) means potential impacts to tailgating and perhaps the game itself.”

One thing is for certain: the mild temperatures of the past few days are going away.