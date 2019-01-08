Fans can get free beer for a year from Chicago brewery ... if they make a field goal

A number of Bears fans were none too happy with Cody Parkey on Sunday.

As you likely know, Parkey’s 43-yard field-goal attempt in the final seconds of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game against the Eagles was tipped at the line, the ball hit the left upright, landed on the crossbar and bounced out.

“Blame the kicker” was a motto adopted by many Chicagoans, even though the field-goal attempt was officially ruled a block. And, really, that loss was a team effort.

One Chicago brewery has shown empathy for Parkey and is now challenging those heckling fans to make a 43-yard field goal. Any fan who is successful will receive a year’s supply of free beer.

The offer was made on Twitter. Here is what Goose Island, the brewery in question, tweeted:

“THREAD *deep breath* we think we’re finally okay with talking about yesterday’s game.

“A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL.

“So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong.

“This weekend during normal taproom hours we’ll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you’ll win beer for a year and eternal glory. More info coming soon.

“Also, IT WAS TIPPED.”

Here are the rules:

This is a drawing of the proposed goal posts:

My guess: The allure of free beer is going to be strong.