Here’s a montage of Bears kicker Cody Parkey hitting the upright this season

Football is a game of inches, including on field-goal attempts.
The Bears learned that lesson the hard way during Sunday’s 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game in Chicago.
The Bears lost in crazy fashion when Chicago kicker Cody Parkey’s field-goal attempt in the final seconds hit the upright and the crossbar and bounced out.
It wasn’t the first time Parkey had hit the upright on a field-goal attempt this season, and NBC put together this montage of his misses after Sunday’s game.
Warning: Look away if you’re a Bears fan.
Here is Sunday’s astounding miss:
