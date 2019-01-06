For Pete's Sake

Here’s a montage of Bears kicker Cody Parkey hitting the upright this season

By Pete Grathoff

January 06, 2019 07:15 PM

Screengrab of FTW Twitter video
Football is a game of inches, including on field-goal attempts.

The Bears learned that lesson the hard way during Sunday’s 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game in Chicago.

The Bears lost in crazy fashion when Chicago kicker Cody Parkey’s field-goal attempt in the final seconds hit the upright and the crossbar and bounced out.

It wasn’t the first time Parkey had hit the upright on a field-goal attempt this season, and NBC put together this montage of his misses after Sunday’s game.

Warning: Look away if you’re a Bears fan.

Here is Sunday’s astounding miss:

