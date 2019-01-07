For Pete's Sake

Listen to radio calls from Chicago, Philly of Bears’ double-doink missed field goal

By Pete Grathoff

January 07, 2019 09:30 AM

Philadelphia Eagles fans were overjoyed after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal, sending the Eagles to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.
NBC broadcaster Al Michaels called it impossible.

And yet ... Chicago kicker Cody Parkey’s field-goal attempt did hit the left upright and the crossbar before bouncing out as the Eagles beat the Bears 16-15 in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game.

Unsurprisingly, the radio calls from Chicago and Philadelphia saw the outcome completely different.

The NFL shared the calls from WIP in Philadelphia and WBBM in Chicago when Parkey’s attempt somehow missed.

for-petes-sake

