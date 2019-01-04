Wendy’s serves up Twitter insults to sports world and others on ‘National Roast Day’

Fans of “The Office” will undoubtedly recall the episode in which manager Michael Scott unloads insults on his coworkers and punctuates each one with “Boom! Roasted!”

The fast-food chain Wendy’s may have invented “National Roast Day,” but it claimed that the special day was on Friday and invited people on Twitter to be subjected to insults.

Many people, institutions, companies and sports teams took Wendy’s up on the, ah, offer.

Wendy’s Twitter feed was non-stop insults. Some were really funny. Others not so much. Here is a sample, starting with Missouri State being made to feel inferior to Mizzou:

Trying to earn your stripes....wait, not the tigers. Our bad. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Wendy’s made the classic Missouri/Kansas blunder in response to Cody Tapp of 610 Radio:

Wendy’s (sort of) knows its Kansas City barbecue:

Did you check Gate's? — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ lack of Stanley Cup titles was noted:

Hey pals, is it weird to be friends with somebody with so many cups? #NationalRoastDay https://t.co/fvFrErrolC — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

NASCAR driver Chad Finchum’s car number was roasted:

If only Nascar allowed Mario Kart power-ups, you'd have a poll position better than 40 #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

The New England Revolution plays at Gillette Stadium. So do the Patriots:

What's it like to share a field with a champ? We mean Brady of course #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

A couple of minor-league baseball teams also were insulted:

How does it feel to know the local middle school lacrosse games get higher attendance than yours? #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

In Trenton, dogs aren't the only thing that hate the Thunder. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Now, the best insults were saved for companies you may know. That included Planter’s Peanuts and its mascot:

Congratulations on being the worst part of trail mix. https://t.co/2rwaA1AxVC — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Also Hooter’s:

Uniforms our employees can wear in the winter. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

And Butterfingers: