Wendy’s serves up Twitter insults to sports world and others on ‘National Roast Day’

Fans of “The Office” will undoubtedly recall the episode in which manager Michael Scott unloads insults on his coworkers and punctuates each one with “Boom! Roasted!”
The fast-food chain Wendy’s may have invented “National Roast Day,” but it claimed that the special day was on Friday and invited people on Twitter to be subjected to insults.
Many people, institutions, companies and sports teams took Wendy’s up on the, ah, offer.
Wendy’s Twitter feed was non-stop insults. Some were really funny. Others not so much. Here is a sample, starting with Missouri State being made to feel inferior to Mizzou:
Wendy’s made the classic Missouri/Kansas blunder in response to Cody Tapp of 610 Radio:
Wendy’s (sort of) knows its Kansas City barbecue:
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ lack of Stanley Cup titles was noted:
NASCAR driver Chad Finchum’s car number was roasted:
The New England Revolution plays at Gillette Stadium. So do the Patriots:
A couple of minor-league baseball teams also were insulted:
Now, the best insults were saved for companies you may know. That included Planter’s Peanuts and its mascot:
Also Hooter’s:
And Butterfingers:
