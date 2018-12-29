Notre Dame crushed in College Football Playoff semifinal ... and on Twitter

The Notre Dame football team finished its season with only one loss, but it was ugly.
The Irish lost 30-3 to Clemson in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl Classic in a game that wasn’t competitive in the second half.
College football fans who criticized Notre Dame as being unworthy for the playoffs had a field day on Twitter as the game unfolded.
Here is a sample of what fans were saying, and it was a mixture of funny and harsh:
